Lay road to connect Nehru Auditorium and South Bypass Road

November 29, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

A group of people having land between Nehru Auditorium and South Bypass Road have urged the Corporation to form a road at the earliest in this stretch as planned a decade ago.

Since there is no alternative road to Thiruvananthapuram High Road, the corporation planned to form a new 100-feet-wide road to connect South Bypass Road and Nehru Auditorium near Centenary Hall in Palayamkottai. If this road is created, traffic jam along Thiruvananthapuram High Road will get reduced significantly.

However, the Corporation is not in a mood to form this road. Led by retired tahsildar Vincent, the petitioners said those who have land along the proposed road between Nehru Auditorium near Centenary Hall in Palayamkottai and the South Bypass Road had given consent for forming the new road to ease traffic congestion along Thiruvananthapuram High Road. However, work on laying this road was yet to be started for reasons best known to the corporation.

“If the thorny bushes along the proposed road are cleared to form at least a temporary road, it can be used by the bikes and autorickshaws. Hence, the Corporation should start the work on forming this new road considering the convenience of the citizens of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai,” Mr. Vincent said.

A group of people from ward 12 submitted a petition seeking the repairing of the damaged cremation shed in Udaiyaarpatti. Since the bodies from Thatchanallur and surrounding areas had to be taken to either Vellakkovil or Sindhupoondurai, the Udaiyaarpatti cremation shed should be repaired, they said.