Lay pipes via unused lands away from hamlets to carry natural gas: Naam Thamizhar Katchi

THOOTHUKUDI

07 September 2020 22:55 IST

The Naam Thamizhar Katchi has appealed to Collector Sandeep Nanduri to direct Indian Oil Corporation Limited to lay pipes for carrying natural gas to its fertilizer manufacturing unit in the district via unused lands away from a few villages instead of laying it via cultivable lands and the hamlets.

In a petition submitted on Monday, NTK secretary of Ottapidaaram constituency, Muthukrishnan said Indian Oil Corporation was laying pipes via cultivable lands and also via Kulaiyankarisal and Pottalkaadu villages.

While agriculturists would lose their livelihood as the pipes were being laid via farms, the villagers were facing serious threat from the natural gas as trenches had been dug via these two villages to lay the pipes.

Since the hamlets would be wiped out in no time in case of any mishap, the Collector should instruct Indian Oil Corporation to lay the pipes via unused lands away from the village and also cultivable lands, Mr. Muthukrishnan said.

SHG women allege threat

A group of self-help group women from Shanmugasigamani Nagar near Pandavarmangalam in Kovilpatti submitted a petition accusing the private finance firms of threatening them to repay the loans they had availed with the interest even as they had lost their livelihood in the wake of COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Hence, the Collector should instruct the finance companies not to harass the SHG members, they said.

‘Repair streetlights’

Members of Thamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi submitted a petition seeking repairing of streetlights along Tiruchendur Highway and urging the Collector to cancel the collection of toll being collected along all 4-lane highways without maintaining the roads.

Road roko

When a group of people, led by Esakki Raja of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Makkal Paathukaappu Iyakkam staged road roko on the busy Thoothukudi–Palayamkottai four-lane highway in front of the Collectorate for a while to highlight their demand, the public suffered a lot for a while.

They alleged the police, particularly policemen attached to Sattankulam, Nazareth and Seythunganallur police stations, of harassing the members of their caste and blocked the road.

They also accused the police of foisting fake cases against them.

Even as the police, who had to take swift action to restore vehicular traffic on the road, were holding talks with the protestors in a bid to pacify them, the agitation continued much to the agony of the public.

The agitation came to an end only after the protestors voluntarily gave up the protest and went to the Collectorate to submit the petition.