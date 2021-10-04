Madurai

Lay bypass road around Rajapalayam: CPI(M)

A bypass road must be laid around Rajapalayam to decongest vehicular traffic and the ongoing underground drainage and drinking water projects in the town must be expedited, said Communist party of India - Marxist here on Monday.

These resolutions were passed at the 23rd conference of the party’s town unit. A rally was taken out from Pannaiyar Arch to the meeting venue. A nine-member office-bearers were elected on the occasion, in which the incumbent town secretary B. Mariappan was re-elected.

Through another resolution, the party demanded setting up of a Government Arts and Science College in Rajapalayam and to bring down the price of yarn so that powerlooms workers got work throughout the year. The party’s district secretary, K. Arjunan, and a functionary, P. N. Deva, were present.


