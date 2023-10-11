ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers stage demo against e-filing system in Tirunelveli

October 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

Advocates protest in front of the District Court Complex in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Demanding the cancellation of e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents in courts, advocates staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

 Led by Tirunelveli Bar Association president Rajeshwaran, they staged the demonstration in front of the District Court Complex on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi Highway.

 They said the method of e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents pertaining to cases should be withdrawn as the infrastructure required for switching over to these modern practices were not available as of now. Hence, the old judiciary practices should be followed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Even though the civil cases were exempted from e-filing practices, it should be extended to all legal disputes pending before the courts, Mr. Rajeswaran said.

 “The advocates are not tech-savvy professionals as they come from different academic backgrounds. Instead of abruptly switching over to the e-filing system, they should be given appropriate training on e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents in courts. Hence, the new system should be postponed for at least six months so that the lawyers can equip themselves with these modern practices during this period,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US