Lawyers stage demo against e-filing system in Tirunelveli

October 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

Demanding the cancellation of e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents in courts, advocates staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

Led by Tirunelveli Bar Association president Rajeshwaran, they staged the demonstration in front of the District Court Complex on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi Highway.

They said the method of e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents pertaining to cases should be withdrawn as the infrastructure required for switching over to these modern practices were not available as of now. Hence, the old judiciary practices should be followed.

Even though the civil cases were exempted from e-filing practices, it should be extended to all legal disputes pending before the courts, Mr. Rajeswaran said.

“The advocates are not tech-savvy professionals as they come from different academic backgrounds. Instead of abruptly switching over to the e-filing system, they should be given appropriate training on e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents in courts. Hence, the new system should be postponed for at least six months so that the lawyers can equip themselves with these modern practices during this period,” he added.

