HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lawyers stage demo against e-filing system in Tirunelveli

October 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau
Advocates protest in front of the District Court Complex in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Advocates protest in front of the District Court Complex in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Demanding the cancellation of e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents in courts, advocates staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

 Led by Tirunelveli Bar Association president Rajeshwaran, they staged the demonstration in front of the District Court Complex on Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi Highway.

 They said the method of e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents pertaining to cases should be withdrawn as the infrastructure required for switching over to these modern practices were not available as of now. Hence, the old judiciary practices should be followed.

 Even though the civil cases were exempted from e-filing practices, it should be extended to all legal disputes pending before the courts, Mr. Rajeswaran said.

 “The advocates are not tech-savvy professionals as they come from different academic backgrounds. Instead of abruptly switching over to the e-filing system, they should be given appropriate training on e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents in courts. Hence, the new system should be postponed for at least six months so that the lawyers can equip themselves with these modern practices during this period,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.