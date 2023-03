March 03, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Condemning the murder of a lawyer, advocates observed a fast on Friday in front of the district court complex here demanding the arrest of the assailants.

Advocate P. Muthukumar, 45, of Sorispuram near District Collectorate was murdered by an armed gang, two persons were arrested and police picked-up three more for inquiry. One more assailant, Bhaskar, 29, of Arumuganeri was arrested in Mumbai.