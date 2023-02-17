ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers demand additional district court in Aruppukottai

February 17, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli Bar Associations staging a demonstration in Aruppukottai on Friday, demanding establishment of Additional District Court in the town.

Members of Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli Bar Associations on Friday took out a procession and staged a demonstration, demanding establishment of Additional District Court in the town.

Over 150 advocates took out the procession from the taluk office to the court complex and staged a demonstration.

Aruppukottai Bar Association president V. Gurusamy said four courts — Sub-Court, Principal District Munsif Court, Additional District Munsif Court and Judicial Magistrate court — were functioning in Aruppukottai Court Complex. A Judicial Magistrate-cum-Munsif Court was functioning in Tiruchuli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“When cases are disposed of in these courts, litigants and advocates have to go to Srivilliputtur Court Complex for filing appeals,” Mr. Gurusamy said.

Tiruchuli court had jurisdiction even beyond 25 km. The litigants and the advocates from Tiruchuli, Aruppukottai and Kariyapatti taluks had to go all the way to Srivilliputtur for filing the appeals. However, they were heard at the Additional District Court in Virudhunagar, he said.

“At least 75% of the cases in the Additional District Court are from our jurisdiction and we have been demanding one Additional District Court in Aruppukottai for long,” Mr. Gurusamy said.

The State government had issued an order in 2021 sanctioning 16 posts for setting up the court. However, since the High Court felt that more staff were required to run the court, the new court had not come up, he added.

The Bar associations demanded expeditious action by the government in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US