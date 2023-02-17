Lawyers demand additional district court in Aruppukottai

February 17, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

Members of Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli Bar Associations on Friday took out a procession and staged a demonstration, demanding establishment of Additional District Court in the town.

Over 150 advocates took out the procession from the taluk office to the court complex and staged a demonstration.

Aruppukottai Bar Association president V. Gurusamy said four courts — Sub-Court, Principal District Munsif Court, Additional District Munsif Court and Judicial Magistrate court — were functioning in Aruppukottai Court Complex. A Judicial Magistrate-cum-Munsif Court was functioning in Tiruchuli.

“When cases are disposed of in these courts, litigants and advocates have to go to Srivilliputtur Court Complex for filing appeals,” Mr. Gurusamy said.

Tiruchuli court had jurisdiction even beyond 25 km. The litigants and the advocates from Tiruchuli, Aruppukottai and Kariyapatti taluks had to go all the way to Srivilliputtur for filing the appeals. However, they were heard at the Additional District Court in Virudhunagar, he said.

“At least 75% of the cases in the Additional District Court are from our jurisdiction and we have been demanding one Additional District Court in Aruppukottai for long,” Mr. Gurusamy said.

The State government had issued an order in 2021 sanctioning 16 posts for setting up the court. However, since the High Court felt that more staff were required to run the court, the new court had not come up, he added.

The Bar associations demanded expeditious action by the government in this regard.