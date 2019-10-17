Law college in Ramanathapuram edges students away from school building

When the government chose the newly constructed block of Perunkulam Government High School to temporarily accommodate students of Government Law College, established three years ago, students and teachers would have never imagined that distress was in store for them.

The 250-odd boys and girls of the school have been left in the lurch and they had been struggling for space ever since the college was established in the school’s new block during 2017-18. The students, who shared two classrooms of the tiled roof primary school building, are forced to use the space in the veranda or under trees for want of classrooms.

When it rains, the students could not even sit on the veranda. They were on their feet for several hours when heavy rain lashed the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. “We have been enduring this ever since the government took away the new block for the law college,” lament the students.

School teachers and locals had been running from pillar to post to get back the new block but in vain. The government wanted to establish smart classrooms in the school but there was no space even to keep the computers and other devices, they rued.

The new block was built in 2016-17 and the students were all set to move to the new premises, when the then Information Minister M. Manikandan virtually ‘hijacked’ the building for the law college. The authorities assured that they would move out to a new building within a year, teachers and local people said.

On donated land

“The ruling party can boast of bringing Government Law College to the district but it turned out to be a distress for our children,” says M. Ismail, president of Parent-Teachers Association. The new block was built on three acres of land donated by the local Muslim Jamaat but could not be used for the children, he said.

“We are fed up after presenting repeated petitions to the officials,” he said and sought the intervention of Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao. Pointing that the Chief Educational Officer was helpless, local people say the Collector could shift the law college to Sethupathy Government Arts College and provide succour to the school students.