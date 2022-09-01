Law and order worst in State: L. Murugan

THOOTHUKUDI

The law and order situation is very bad and the ganja menace has spread across the State, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan has said.

Addressing reporters at the airport here on Thursday, Mr. Murugan, who was on his way to garland the statue of freedom fighter Pooli Thevan at Nertattumseval in Tenkasi district, said the law and order situation was in the worst shape. There was no safety to anyone especially women and senior citizens. The police and jailors were being targeted by criminals.

To make things worse, ganja menace was widespread and the government had to organise awareness programmes to save the youth from the illicit drug.

“The government should take tough measures to crush the ‘rule of ganja’ in the State and ensure that anyone associated with ganja trade is punished mercilessly,” he said.

He came down heavily on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for not wishing the people on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi while exchanging pleasantries with people and leaders from other faiths during their festivals.

“As the president of the DMK, Mr. Stalin might have refrained from wishing the Hindus during Hindu festivals. Since he is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he is expected to be neutral and should wish the Hindus during the Hindu festivals, but he hesitates. This ‘vote bank attitude’ of the Chief Minister has shocked the Hindus,” he said.

He also criticised the ministers for supporting the eight-lane Salem – Chennai Expressway after objecting the execution of the project during the previous AIADMK rule.