Law and order: Three murders in four days rattle Madurai district police

Three murders in four days in the rural areas of Madurai district have rattled Madurai District Police. Though these murders have taken place in different corners of the district, the victims in all the three crimes were women, which is a matter of concern.

Another worrying factor was the police were still clueless about the motives and the assailants in all the three cases.

The first murder was that of a 75-year-old woman near Tirumangalam. The case was reported on Tuesday morning.

The woman was all alone in her farmhouse, as her husband was away in Nagamalai Pudukottai with their grandson. Fifty-three sovereigns of gold ornaments were missing. The assailants had stabbed her repeatedly and left her body in a pool of blood.

Sindhupatti police has registered a case of murder for gain. The police suspect that someone who had closely followed the movement of the family members and were aware of her being alone, would have made use of the opportunity to rob the valuables.

In the second incident reported under Silaiman Police Station limits on Wednesday morning, a 50-year-old woman was found murdered in a coconut farm.

The woman had injuries on her head, face and hand. The police wondered how the woman could have gone into the farm from the highway.

It took hours for the police even to establish the identity of the deceased. The woman was identified as Kalaiarasi, a mother of three children, of Idaikaatur in Sivaganga district. The woman had left the house earlier on Tuesday, her mobile phone signal was turned off after she had come to Silaiman around 8.45 p.m on 9th of July .

The police were trying to identify the suspects through the woman’s mobile phone call details.

In the meantime, the district police woke up on Thursday morning to a bad news of yet another murder incident, this time under Kottampatti Police Station limits.

This time the female victim was the 60-year-old person, Paapammal of Pudukottai district . The woman had multiple stab injuries on her body.

She had come to Kachirayanpatti , with her husband Azhagan, to collect stalk of coconut fronds to make brooms. The couple had slept near a bus shelter where they were assaulted by an unidentified gang.

The police said that the husband, who also sustained grievous injuries in the murder attack, was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state. The police were anxiously waiting for the man to regain consciousness to reveal what had happened on the night of July 10.

The three cases of murder of as many women has only added burden on the district police, which is already groping in the dark regarding the murder of a 40-year-old woman reported in Samayanallur Police Station limits way back in April. The unidentified woman was found murdered and her body wrapped in polythene bag which was dumped in a well.