Law and order situation has deteriorated: Stalin

TIRUPATTUR

08 February 2021 22:02 IST

‘State government’s inefficiency has touched a new low’

Law and order situation in Tamil Nadu had deteriorated that every day, murders, robberies and waylaying crimes happened, said DMK president M.K. Stalin here on Monday.

Speaking at the ‘Stalin Ungal Thoguthiyil’ at Tirupattur near here, he said the State government’s inefficiency had touched a new low, that womenfolk were unsafe and insecure. The Edappadi K Palaniswami’s government had come in for severe criticism from within their own partymen is a proof that he was counting his days in the seat of power.

In a hurried manner, the AIADMK government had made announcement with regard to waiver of farm loans. Where did the Chief Minister go? Did he not know that farmers were suffering due to drought and floods all these years. Why didn’t Mr. Palaniswami come to the rescue of the needy earlier, Mr. Stalin went on posing questions and wanted the people to think about it before casting their votes this time.

Taking a dig at the Khadi and Village Industries Minister G Baskaran, Mr. Stalin said that the Minister had neither spoken a word in the Assembly, nor done anything worth for the people in the constituency in Sivaganga district. All that the minister had done is to amass wealth for himself through some projects which were brought in exclusively to make money like few other ministers in the Edappadi Palaniswami’s cabinet. To name a few, he said that the kudimaramathu scheme, some road works, underground drainage and drinking water projects, which too had not been completed, were given funds only to siphon them off by some people in the AIADMK, he charged. He said “The day we come to power, we will definitely ask for the missing money in the State and nobody can escape from the clutches of law,” he said.

On excavations

Attacking the BJP and the AIADMK in equal terms, Mr. Stalin said that Keeladi, which had come out with a lot of excavations, had not been showcased as it should have been by the Centre and State governments. The BJP, he alleged, was not keen to promote it as the leaders were not interested in Tamil culture. Though the officials had submitted two reports on Keeladi, the Centre had not released them. The AIADMK government had also remained silent all these years, fearing trouble, if they raised any questions on the nonchalant attitude of the Centre.

Instead of giving jobs to the unemployed youth, the AIADMK government had opened up Amma Mini Clinics to make money for themselves. The DMK, after elections, would bring in drinking water to the parched district from Mullaperiyar river, he said. He also had interaction with the people. Former Minister and MLA KR Periakaruppan and other functionaries were present.