Law and order: Relentless pursuing helps Madurai district police solve three murder cases

March 16, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Madurai:

Madurai district police have cracked three murder cases in as many days.

nly one of them was reported as a murder case in Silaiman police station limits., while another was registered as an accidental death in Koodakovil police station limits, and the third a suspicious death case under Chekkanoorani police station limits.

Relentless pursuing of the cases helped the police solve all the three cases and arrest the accused.

In the Chekkanoorani case, the police were misled that S. Parameswari, 55, died by suicide by consuming excess pills on March 10 by her daughter. However, the post-mortem report revealed that the woman was killed. The police arrested the daughter, her husband and three others.

In the case reported in Silaiman, a visually challenged woman, Kavitha, 50, was found dead in her house in Sakkimangalam on Tuesday. Her limbs were tied and mouth gagged. With a few jewellery pieces and mobile phone missing, the Silaiman police tried to pursue the case even without any clue.

Subsequently, the needle of suspicion turned towards a man and a woman living in the neighbourhood as they went missing. The police waited for their return and interrogated them and they reportedly admitted to the crime. Over four sovereigns of gold and the mobile phone were recovered.

The accused, G. Sivanandam, 21, was having a relationship with a widow, Kalaiyarasi, 30. Since, they were hard pressed for money, they decided to murder the blind woman for her jewels.

The two sneaked into the house late in the evening and stayed there and murdered her late in the night. “Fearing that the woman could identify them by their voice, they murdered her,” Inspector of Police, Silaiman, T. Balamurugan said.

In the third incident, M. Senthilvel Murugan, 45, of Kuthiraikuthi died due to head injuries sustained in a hit-and-run case reported in the early morning of March 7. His younger brother, who was riding the bike, Palanivel 38, sustained injuries.

When the family members raised suspicion over the incident, Tirumangalam Rural police rummaged through video footages of several closed circuit television cameras from Eliyarpaththi through Madurai City and Sakkimangalam.

They grew suspicious when an SUV was found returning on the road within a few minutes during the time of the accident. The police traced the vehicle and interrogated the driver which led to solving the case.

Arunachalam of the same locality had nurtured enmity with Palanivel as he was making unwanted remarks about his wife. When he planned to take revenge on him, he approached his friend, Rajkumar, who was a checking inspector with TNSTC. The two men roped in a conductor, Titus, and one Kader Meeran to hatch a conspiracy to knock down Palanivel with a car.

“While the intention was to harm Palanivel, his brother died in the incident,” Inspector of Police G. Vijayagandeepan, said. Except for one Balamurugan, all the accused have been arrested.