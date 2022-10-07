Law and order: Process of property confiscation of convicts in ganja cases initiated

Madurai City Police does it for first time in Tamil Nadu

S Sundar
October 07, 2022 22:15 IST

For the first time in Tamil Nadu, Madurai City Police have initiated proceedings for confiscation of properties of ganja peddlers who have been convicted by the Special Court handling Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in Madurai.

In recent times, Madurai City Police have got conviction in five NDPS cases and 15 persons were convicted for possession of commercial quantity of ganja.

"The Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, has instructed us to initiate financial investigation under NDPS Act against the ganja peddlers involved in smuggling or selling more than 20 kg of ganja. However, these cases were filed before the instructions were issued and no financial investigation had been taken up earlier. We had started that process after they got conviction," said Commissioner of Police, T. Senthil Kumar.

The police have powers to initiate financial investigation and freeze bank accounts and order seizure of movable and immovable properties during the course of the investigation of ganja cases. The order of freezing bank accounts and seizure of properties would have to be confirmed by the Competent Authority under NDPS Act.

If the accused were found guilty and convicted in the ganja case, they would have to forfeit the properties which they would have earned through ganja peddling in the last six years.

"Under the NDPS Act, not only the properties of the accused but also the properties in the name of the close family members like parents, children, spouse, siblings and in-laws can be seized," Mr. Senthil Kumar said.

Now, that the 12 accused in three cases reported — one under S.S. Colony police station and two under Karimedu police station — have been convicted, the police have identified the properties that have been bought with the proceeds of the sale of ganja.

"We have identified their properties worth around ₹95 lakh and passed order for their confiscation two weeks back. The order has been sent to the Competent Authority for confirmation," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, R. Srinivasa Perumal.

Stating that acknolwedgement about the properties identified had been got from the convicted persons, the Deputy Commissioner said that they can appeal before the Competent Authority within one month.

Once the confiscation order is issued by the Competent Authority, they can be auctioned by the State Government.

The process of confiscation of properties in two more cases ended in conviction is under way, the Commissioner said adding that this procedure would be major deterrent in drug peddling in the coming days.

