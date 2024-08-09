Law and Order: Police go through hours of video footages from 200 CCTV cameras to crack murder case

Dead body of an unidentified woman with injuries on head found in a farm along Ramanathapuram highway was definitely a challenging task for Madurai district police.

The body was found on July 10 morning. But, the murder had taken place the previous night.

With just a dead body, the Silaiman police began to chase the unidentified assailant.

It took 25 long days for the police to crack the case after laborious work of sieving through video clippings of over 200 closed circuit television cameras in and around Teppakulam, going through volumes of data of over 1,000 vehicles of a particular type of two-wheeler.

Even the identity of the deceased was known only after over 12 hours.

The woman, L. Kalaiselvi (47), from Idaikattur had left for Madurai on July 9 evening. “This was all the information we had till the case was cracked,” the Superintendent of Police, B.K. Arvind, said. Where was she heading to? For what had she gone and with whom remained unanswered for long.

It took more than three days for the police to find that she had travelled in an autorickshaw to the farm. A vague image of a CCTV from a nearby farm showed an autorickshaw passing through the spot the previous evening. A small piece of cloth which matched the colour of the woman’s dress gave the first clue to the police. Since then the police teams fanned out to different parts of the city to identify the auto which took another one week for them to identify the auto driver.

The autodriver told that a man, wearing white shirt with full sleeves came in a two-wheeler and asked them to drop the woman near the farm.

The two-wheeler had followed the auto from Teppakulam upto the farm. “With this information, the police chased the images of the autorickshaw from over hundred CCTV cameras to get a vague image of the suspect’s physique. A unique identity of the vehicle with its light also was another vital clue.

The police then started to run from north to south, east to west in the city limits without much results.

However, it was a CCTV camera from a mobile shop near Idaikattur that revealed another image of the suspect and his vehicle.

The police then followed patiently for some more days till they saw fresh images of the man through CCTV video clipping.

Then after much enquiry, the police picked up the suspect, S. Ilango, a clerk with a cooperative bank in Idaikattur. Even he dodged the police feigning innocence without knowing that the police had already mapped his movement through his mobile phone signal and his images captured by various CCTV cameras.

Only then he spilled the beans that the woman threatened him by revealing their illicit relationship when he demanded ₹6 lakh she had borrowed from him. In a fit of anger, he hit her head against the wall of a motor room and then hit her repeatedly with a wooden log killer her on the spot.