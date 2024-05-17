ADVERTISEMENT

Law and order: New initiative by Madurai district police bears fruit in quick time

Published - May 17, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Madurai

QRT deployed to check crime incidents on Vadipatti-Nagamalai Pudukottai highway detects murder

S Sundar
S Sundar

Madurai District Police’s new initiative of introducing a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) vehicle to curb crime incidences on the Madurai-Dindigul district border resulted in the detection of a murder last week.

The QRT comprising an officer in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police, and three police personnel, was deployed on Vadipatti-Nagamalai Pudukottai highway following complaints of frequent crime incidences.

“Our aim was to keep a tab on this road which was bordering Dindigul district following some robberies including that of mobile phones,” said Madurai Superintendent of Police, B. K. Arvind.

The police believed that visible policing through patrolling and vehicle checks could help them zero in on criminals.

While patrolling the Madurai-Dindigul highway, the QRT was proceeding towards Dindigul. Since the four-way highway had a median, the QRT had to enter the Ammaiyanaickanur police station limits in Dindigul district to make a U-turn to return to Madurai.

On the way, the team found a car parked on the roadside at around midnight of May 10.

The police who grew suspicious made a pit stop and questioned the two men found there. Since, they were making contradictory statements, the police made a vehicle check.

To their shock, they found the body of woman lying under the seat.

Police interrogation revealed that a man from Tiruppur had murdered the woman with whom he had an illicit relationship and was coming to Madurai to dispose off the body at some secluded place.

When they found a police check post on the border, the accused chose not to cross it fearing that they would get caught.

Even as they were finding a convenient spot to bury the body, they were caught by the police. They had carried a crowbar and spade to dig the ground for the burial.

The QRT immediately secured them and handed them over to the Ammaiyanaickanur police.

Appreciating the good work of the QRT, the SP said that the new policing measure, which bore fruit within few days of launch, would continue.

