Law and order in T.N. deteriorating steadily, says G.K. Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G. K. Vasan on Tuesday said the general impression among law-abiding citizens in Tamil Nadu was that law and order was steadily deteriorating in the State

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Vasan, who is Rajya Sabha MP, said heinous crimes were reported across many districts after the DMK came to power. It appeared as if the police had not been given freedom to function by the government. The Chief Minister should look into it at once and ensure that people lived without any fear.

On TNERC’s announcement to implement power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu, he said the government should withdraw it immediately. At a time, when industries were yet to emerge out of the impact of COVID-19 and attain pre-pandemic business levels, such steep hike showed the government’s nonchalant attitude towards the people. The TMC would stage a demonstration in Salem on September 19 in protest against the hike..

Asked to comment on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat yatra, Mr. Vasan said it was of no use to the public or the party. The Congress was almost wiped off as it ruled only in a few States.

The Union and State governments should devise strategies that would help the fishermen in Tamil Nadu to carry out their fishing activities without hassle. The livelihood of the fishermen was in dire straits and the governments must focus on it.

The ‘Dravidian model’ appeared to be setting up more TASMAC outlets in the State. The government under the leadership of M.K. Stalin promised very many things during the election but had conveniently forgotten them. The people would pay back and it would reflect in the next elections in the State, he added.

