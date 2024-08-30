Law and order: Finally, suspended woman Inspector of Police arrested on cheating charge

After exhausting all the efforts to make her return 100 sovereigns of gold belonging to a complainant, Madurai district police finally arrested the already suspended Inspector of Police, Geetha, on Thursday night.

The former Inspector of All Women Police Station in Tirumangalam has been charged of criminal breach of trust and cheating. Along with her, one R. Sargunam of Tirumangalam, in whose name the gold were pledged, was also arrested.

While enquiring into a matrimonial dispute between a couple, who had lived together for only one day, the Inspector in April 2024 had asked the husband, an IT professional, to return 100 sovereigns of gold to his wife in return of the wife signing the divorce papers.

“However, after the gold jewels were handed over to the Inspector by the husband, the wife’s side sought one week’s time to decide on whether to go in for separation or getting the couple reunited,” a police officer said.

On April 6, the Inspector told that she would keep the jewels in her custody till the next round of enquiry.

After few days, the couple decided to go for a legal separation. When the husband wanted the Inspector to return the gold, she kept dodging him for long with some or other excuses.

Consequently, the man lodged a complaint against Geetha with Tirumangalam Deputy Superintendent of Police.

During enquiry, it was found that Geetha had pledged all the gold in the name of Sargunam in different places.

The police gave her a long rope in returning the jewels. But, when it did not result in compliance even after seven weeks, she was placed under suspension.

“We did not arrest her immediately as it would pre-empt the recovery of the gold jewellery,” a police officer said.

But, after the suspension, the police managed to get back 62 sovereigns from Geetha in four instalments and handed them over to the owner.

Even as she was dragging the issue with the promise of returning the remaining gold, few more complaints of cheating poured in against the Inspector. She had taken money from some people and had not repaid them.

“Also, since there was no hope of the Inspector retrieving the rest of the gold, pledged for several lakh of rupees, we decided to arrest her,” the police said.

Since, Geetha complained of chest pain after her arrest, she was admitted to Government Rajaji hospital for observation, the police said.