‘Laughter best-suited for these stressful times’

Comedian Vaiyapuri and professor and actor G. Gnanasambandam kept the audience in splits at the 27th anniversary celebration of Madurai’s Humour Club at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre here on Sunday.

There were discussions on laughter in everyday life. About 20 children performed skits and awards were distributed to upcoming comedians.

Mr. Vaiyapuri said, “In these stressful times, it is pertinent to laugh whenever we can. This is why clubs like the Madurai Humour Club play an important role in one’s well-being. He added that the club's contribution to cinema was notable as many film stars and supporting artistes had emerged from here.

N. Sethuraman, founder patron of the club said Humour Club had come a long way from its humble beginnings. Mr.Gnanasambandam, president and secretary of the club, said that the club was honing generations of comedians. “Laughter is a cure to all sickness. The primary motive of the club is to increase the humour quotient in people. We will ensure that several generations get trained here and spread cheer,” he said.

There are currently 25 clubs in 17 locations across the State, according to the organisers.