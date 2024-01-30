Latha Mathavan Polytechnic signs MoU for skill training

January 30, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Latha Mathavan group of institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Powna Education Skill Development and Research Foundation Trust in Chennai, here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the MoU would benefit the students with industry-ready programmes at the skill development centre. The three-year MoU has been designed in such a way that it would provide skill training on emerging technology and job opportunities to around 10,000 students per year from southern districts.

As a first step, they have planned to organise a mega placement drive on their campus in Alagarkoil on February 2 only for male students where 10th, plus two, ITI, diploma pass/fail students may appear with 18-35 years age group for reputed private companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selected students would get a monthly stipend of ₹ 14,500 to ₹ 15,500 with other facilities. On successful completion of two-year training, they may be considered for a regular job in the organisation. The students would be engaged under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

For more details, aspirants may contact S. A. Karthik (M) 80561 45347, e-mail to: karthiksa88@gmail.com. or PS Suresh at 96000 16543, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.