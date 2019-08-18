Last day of AYUSH expo sees huge turnout

The last day of AYUSH expo, organised by Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), here on Sunday saw hundreds of customers buying Ayurvedic and other traditional medicinal products.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Director General, Central Council for Research in Siddha, K. Kanakavalli, said that specialised centres for Siddha research should be set up in all States to help the growth of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH). “We are already doing 30 types of research and have received funding for 81 extramural research projects,” she said.

She explained that Siddha’s ‘Varma’ was one of the industry’s best kept secrets as it offered a painless and long-term solution to problems. “It is through such exhibitions that more and more people become aware of alternative medicine,” she said.

She added that people should become aware of non-communicable diseases and its large-scale prevalence.

Principal (in-charge), Government Homoeopathy Medical College, Tirumangalam, N. Karthikeyan, said that those items which were usually used as poison elsewhere, could be used for preparing homoeopathy medicine. He also explained the origin of Ayurvedic sciences.

State Licensing Officer (Indian Medicine) M. Pitchaikumar said that experiencing AYUSH expo, which had run successfully into its sixth edition, was a huge awareness creating measure. “More expos like this need to be organised and other industries should soon benefit from our industry,” he said.

MADITSSIA president K. P. Murugan and vice-chairman, MADITSSIA’s AYUSH, J. Jeyavenkatesh announced that until the fourth day, there was a footfall of about 30,000 people and that sales worth ₹1 crore had taken place.