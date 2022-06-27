Last date
The Gandhigram Rural Institute, Gandhigram, has extended the last date to apply for admission into graduate and postgraduate courses. Interested candidates can apply for courses including B.Tech, B.Ed., Post Graduate degree and Post Graduate diploma until July 5 while the last date to apply for B.Voc. Diploma is July 15, says a press release. For more details, visit www.ruraluniv.ac.in
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.