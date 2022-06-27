Last date

Staff Reporter June 27, 2022 17:39 IST

Staff Reporter June 27, 2022 17:39 IST

The Gandhigram Rural Institute, Gandhigram, has extended the last date to apply for admission into graduate and postgraduate courses. Interested candidates can apply for courses including B.Tech, B.Ed., Post Graduate degree and Post Graduate diploma until July 5 while the last date to apply for B.Voc. Diploma is July 15, says a press release. For more details, visit www.ruraluniv.ac.in