March 18, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

With just two days left - March 20 (Monday), the officers from the Indian Army Tiruchi have appealed to the aspirants to submit applications online for the post of junior commission officers/other ranks here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Col. Deepak Kumar, Director, Recruiting Army Recruiting Office Tiruchi said that a lot of applications have been received online from districts including Ramanathapuram. The last date for filing applications has been extended up to March 20 for the benefit of the applicants and hence he appealed to the candidates to submit the same without delay.

The officer said that the procedure was simple and candidates can login to the website of joinindianarmy.nic.in. Using Adhaar or 10th certificate, they can fill up the application with a prescribed fee. and receive a registration number.

The officer clarified that there were no changes in the syllabus and pattern of exams. By following three simple steps viz., registration for common entrance, recruitment rally for physical fitness test and medical test for shortlisted candidates, the procedure gets completed.

For the benefit of the applicants, 176 locations .across the country have been identified for the conduct of the entrance exam. The applicants can view the website which has a video presentation on the procedure. The officials also said that a help desk would be functioning and aspirants can contact 7996 157 222 for any query related to recruitment. The hall tickets would be despatched to the candidates well in advance prior to the examination, Col. Deepak Kumar added.