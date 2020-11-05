Madurai

Last date extended

The last date for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Madurai Kamaraj University College for 2020-21 academic year has been extended till November 16.

A press release from the college said that seats were available for the following courses: B.A. Tamil and M.A. Tamil; B.A. English and M.A. English; B. Sc. Maths and M.Sc. Maths; B. Sc Physics, BCA, MCA, B Sc. Tourism and Hospitality Management, M.A. Tourism Management, M.Com (Finance), M.Com. Computer Applications and MBA.

Interested candidates can contact the College Principal B. George at the college campus on Alagarkoil Road or contact 63694 78863 on or before November 16.

