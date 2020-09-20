Last date extended

MADURAI

20 September 2020 19:57 IST

Madurai Kamaraj University has extended the last date for distance education mode students to apply and remit fees from September 1 to 30.

The exams were scheduled for April but deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic. A press statement said that in view of the difficulties faced by students in terms of the pandemic, the last date had been extended.

It was likely that this exam too may be conducted online instead of being held at local centres, just like the current semester examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The exam schedule will be announced shortly.