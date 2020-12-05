Last date extended for DDE courses

The last date for submitting applications for admissions to 25 courses offered by the Directorate of Distance Education of Madurai Kamaraj University has been extended to December 31.

A university press release said admissions were conducted with the approval of UGC-Distance Education Board. Credit system had been introduced instead of marks to evaluate students. The subjects and syllabus would be on par with regular courses. Seminars would be conducted online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admissions were going on at Palkalai Nagar campus, MKU Evening Colleges on Alagarkoil Road in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Periyakulam and Palani; MKU constituent colleges at Tirumangalam, Vedasandur, Sattur and Aruppukottai. For further details contact 63797 82339 or 94420 26474, or send a mail to mkuddeodl@gmail.com, the release said.