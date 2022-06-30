LASER surgical procedure introduced

TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital will offer LASER (Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation) surgical procedure to treat diseases like haemorrhoids, anal fissure, anal fistula, pilonidal sinus and radio frequency ablation for varicose vein.

The LASER surgical equipment worth Rs. 16 lakh has been imported from Germany.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, Head, Department of Surgery, D. Alex Arthur Edwards, said the patient could leave the hospital on the same day after 5 to 7 minute-long minimal invasive procedure where there would be no loss of blood.

While the patients would have to spend up to Rs. 70,000 in private hospitals for this treatment, the TVMCH would do the procedure free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. “We have done this scar-less procedure to two each haemorrhoids and anal fistula patients at TVMCH after this treatment was introduced recently,” said Dr. Alex.

He said the Department of Surgery of TVMCH had a good number women surgeons and women patients could get admitted without any hesitation for undergoing this procedure.

On the radio frequency ablation for varicose vein treatment introduced in TVMCH in 2019, he said more than 165 patients had benefited as the elective surgeries had to be put on hold for nearly two years due to COVID-19. “Since we have treated successfully more than 165 patients for varicose vein with RFA procedure, we have received Rs. 36 lakh as revenue as these procedures were done under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” Dr. Alex informed.

On the rise in the COVID-19 cases, Dean M. Ravichandran said the TVMCH was fully prepared with 300 oxygen supported beds which could be increased to 1,000 beds at any given time. Moreover, 120 ICCU (Intensive Coronary Care Unit) beds were ready to treat the patients with co-morbidities.

He lauded the service of Dr. Alex as he retired on Thursday after 33 years of service.