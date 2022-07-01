LASER surgical procedure introduced at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

The Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, which is serving poor patients from the four southern districts, has added one more feather to its cap – LASER (Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation) surgical procedure to treat diseases like haemorrhoids, anal fissure, anal fistula, pilonidal sinus and radio frequency ablation for varicose vein.

The Rs. 16 lakh-worth LASER surgical equipment has been imported from Germany.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, Head, Department of Surgery, D. Alex Arthur Edwards, said the patient could leave the hospital on the same day itself after the 5 to 7 minute-long minimal invasive procedure where there would be no loss of blood. Moreover, there would be no loss of wages also if the patient was a manual labourer.

While patients would have to spend up to Rs. 70,000 in the private hospitals for this treatment, the TVMCH would do the procedure free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

“We’ve done this scar-less procedure to two patients after this treatment was introduced recently,” said Dr. Alex, who retired on Thursday after 33 years of service.

He said the Department of Surgery of TVMCH had good number lady surgeons and hence women patients could get admitted without any hesitation for undergoing this procedure.

On the radio frequency ablation for varicose vein treatment introduced in TVMCH in 2019, Dr. Edwards said more than 165 patients had got benefited as the elective surgeries had to be put on hold for nearly two years due to COVID – 19. “Since we have treated successfully more than 165 patients for varicose vein with RFA procedure, we’ve received Rs. 36 lakh as revenue as these procedures were done under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” Dr. Alex informed.

On the rise in the COVID-19 cases, Dean, TVMCH, M. Ravichandran said the TVMCH was fully prepared with 300 oxygen supported beds which could be increased to 1,000 beds at any given time. Moreover, 120 ICCU (Intensive Coronary Care Unit) beds were also ready to treat the patients with comorbidities.

Dr. Ravichandran lauded the service of Dr. Alex as he retired on Thursday. “Even when COVID-19 was triggering panic, Dr. Alex performed courageously the emergency surgeries, which were put on hold in various medical college hospitals of Tamil Nadu,” the Dean said.