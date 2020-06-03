Large-scale vaccination programme held

03 June 2020 19:43 IST

MADURAI

The Department of Animal Husbandry conducted a large-scale vaccination programme for jallikattu bulls at Alanganallur and Palamedu on Wednesday.

Regional Joint Director D. Suresh Christopher said over 100 cattle heads were vaccinated. Teams of officials were engaged in providing unique identification numbers to all cattle.

Dr. Christopher said 80 teams had been collecting details such as the breed, their last date of vaccination and the time of their heat to update their Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) portal created by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). How they were bred – naturally or artificially – would also be added, he said.

“Usually, we have a mass vaccination programme where all cattle above the age of three months are covered,” he said, adding the department also provided cattle rearers Kisan Credit Cards and made new enrolments on Wednsday.