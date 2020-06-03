Madurai

Large-scale vaccination programme held

MADURAI

The Department of Animal Husbandry conducted a large-scale vaccination programme for jallikattu bulls at Alanganallur and Palamedu on Wednesday.

Regional Joint Director D. Suresh Christopher said over 100 cattle heads were vaccinated. Teams of officials were engaged in providing unique identification numbers to all cattle.

Dr. Christopher said 80 teams had been collecting details such as the breed, their last date of vaccination and the time of their heat to update their Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) portal created by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). How they were bred – naturally or artificially – would also be added, he said.

“Usually, we have a mass vaccination programme where all cattle above the age of three months are covered,” he said, adding the department also provided cattle rearers Kisan Credit Cards and made new enrolments on Wednsday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 7:44:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/large-scale-vaccination-programme-held-madurai/article31741076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY