Large-scale theft of red soil in eco-sensitive zone near Watrap alleged

Environmental activists complain of illegal mining of red soil from patta land in eco-sensitive zone close to Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve in Watrap Taluk of Virudhunagar district. | Photo Credit: ma09Watrap Mining

Environmental activists have complained of large-scale theft of red soil through illegal mining in eco- sensitive zone along Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) in Watrap Taluk in Virudhunagar district.

Petitions complaining about the illegal mining and seeking probe into it has been sent to Virudhunagar Collector, Director and Deputy Director of SMTR, police and revenue officials by a High Court advocate from Chennai, S. Kamalakannan.

In his complaint Mr. Kamalakannan said that the Department of Mines, had issued order for top soil mining from Sirukulam tank near Ilanthaikulam for 60 days for agricultural purposes from September 5 to November 3. "This is despite that the fact that the Sirukulam tank itself is in the eco-sensitive zone," said a local advocate and environmental activist, A.S. Murugan.

However, after mining in the tank for few days, scores of trucks have been mining red soil from three ryotwari patta land, which are just 1.5 km away from the zero point of eco-sensitive zone. After locals complained, Forest officials seized over 20 vehicles with red soil and handed them over to the Revenue officials on September 29, Mr. Murugan said.

However, based on the complaint by village administrative officer, Mayakrishnan, Nathampatti police registered case on only three tractors with trailers on charge of stealing soil from patta land without any permission. "When our team went there, only three tractors had loaded the soil. Other vehicles were not loaded and hence we could not take action on those vehicles," said Watrap Tahsildar, A. Umamaheswari.

The activists claim that the huge volume of red soil was sold to various brick kilns in the region as against the permission sought for mining soil for agricultural purpose. "Inspection by Revenue and Forest officials in brick kilns will reveal the illegal activity that the mining was not for agricultural purpose," Mr. Murugan said.

The Tahsildar said that illegal mining on patta land has been stopped and now mining in Sirukulam tank as per permission granted was going on. "We are keeping a close watch on this activity," the Tahsildar said.

Mr. Kamalakannan said that since the illegal mining in eco-sensitive zone was still going on despite complaints to officials of all departments concerned, he was planning to file a case before National Green Tribunal.