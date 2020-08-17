Large number of e-passes issued

Virudhunagar district administration on Monday issued around 4,000 e-passes for people from various districts to come to Virudhunagar district.

“Till now, the average number of e-passes issued was around 300-400 each day. But, after the State Government relaxed the norms for passes for travel from today, the request has increased and also the number of e-passes issued has also increased,” Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, said.

He said that the people coming to Virudhunagar district for long stay need to undergo seven days quarantine. “There are some exemptions given to those who had tested negative within 96 hours before arrival. Similarly, it is exempted for those who come for a short stay of less than 48 hours,” he added.

The district administration is gearing up a plan to screen people coming to the district and keeping them in quarantine to avoid spread of the infection.