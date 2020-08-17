Large number of e-passes issued

Virudhunagar district administration on Monday issued around 4,000 e-passes for people from various districts to come to Virudhunagar district.
“Till now, the average number of e-passes issued was around 300-400 each day. But, after the State Government relaxed the norms for passes for travel from today, the request has increased and also the number of e-passes issued has also increased,” Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, said.
He said that the people coming to Virudhunagar district for long stay need to undergo seven days quarantine. “There are some exemptions given to those who had tested negative within 96 hours before arrival. Similarly, it is exempted for those who come for a short stay of less than 48 hours,” he added.
The district administration is gearing up a plan to screen people coming to the district and keeping them in quarantine to avoid spread of the infection.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath