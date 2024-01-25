Large number of devotees witness Thai Poosam at Palani

January 25, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

PALANI

The Thai Poosam festival was celebrated at the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple here in a grand manner on Thursday.

Chanting “Muruga, Muruga and Arohara Arohara” devotees from far and near pulled the Car with the presiding deities Muthukumaswami and Valli-Deivanai around the ‘temple’ town’s four radha veedhis.

Prior to the Car festival, the celestial wedding was performed on Wednesday evening, which was also witnessed by thousands of devotees.

Special pujas, aradhanams and abishekams were performed to the deities after 10.30 a.m. in Meena lagnam. Earlier in the day, the “theertha vaari” was conducted at the Shanmuganadhi and by 4.30 p.m., the procession commenced with the deities decorated in the Car.

To witness and be a part of the Car festival, which is the highlight of the Thai Poosam celebrations, a large number of devotees reached the Lord Murugan’s third abode here by foot (padayatra) after observing fast. Apart from towns like Karaikudi, Devakottai, Madurai, Tiruchi, devotees from other States and countries like Singapore, Sri Lanka and Malaysia also participated.

While it is an important event for the HR&CE department, the devotees too endorsed that the poosam festival was significant in their lives.

The turnout was so huge that the police had a tough time in regulating the crowd, especially around the radha veedis and near the Padha Vinayagar Temple. There were also huge deployment of police personnel in and around the procession routes of the deities in the evening.

All the lodges and hotels were full and parking of vehicles in the vicinity was a tough endeavour. Traffic diversion was effected, but it was ineffective. Many people from other States had very little idea of the parking lots.

On the Dindigul-Palani and Dharapuram stretch and towards Udumalpet-Palani side, traffic moved at snail’s pace.

The HR&CE Joint Commissioner Marimuthu, Assistant Commissioner Lakshmi Temple trustees Subramanian, Manimaran and Rajasekaran, a large number of philanthropists, donors and businessmen from the temple town witnessed the Thai Poosam celebrations.

The HR&CE officials said that the holy flag which was hoisted at the Perianayaki Amman Temple on January 19, would be lowered on January 28 night after the float festival, which would be held around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The TNSTC had made special buses to various destinations, officials said.

Many devotees complained that toilets were insufficient and drinking water too was not available. Many shopkeepers made a huge profit by selling packaged water at an exorbitant rate. Philanthropists including many trusts from different towns had set up outlets to distribute food packets and water bottles.