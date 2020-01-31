Large gathering at TTS gives anxious moments to police

MADURAI

A gathering of over 400 volunteers of different organisations on the premises of Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary (TSS) at Arasaradi here on Thursday night kept the city police on their toes.

One of the organisers, Henri Tiphagne of People’s Watch, said that it was only a candle light vigil to mark Martyrs’ Day on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and the city police unnecessarily intervened and threatened the participants to leave the ground.

Mr. Tighange said the meeting in which students participated in large numbers was to discuss the Constitution and the ways to protect it and it was not an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest.

“After a five-minute silence for the Mahatma, we wanted to talk about the Constitution and not to stage any protest,” he said. As the crowd started swelling with a large number of Muslim men and women from nearby Mehaboobpalayam entering the ground around 9:30 p.m., the city police attempted to stop them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) E. Karthik told the gathering that people had a right to protest but not without police permission and asked them to vacate the ground.

After prolonged talks with the representatives of the gathering, the people started to move out at around 11:30 p.m.