Lankan nationals ‘escaped’ to their country after release from jail

RAMANATHAPURAM

Two Sri Lankan nationals, who ‘went missing’ after the Jail Superintendent of Puzhal Central Prison ‘wrongly’ released them in August when steps were being initiated to deport them to Sri Lanka, are believed to have fled to their country through illegal ferry.

As special police teams continued search for D. Sanka Shirantha, 33, who was wanted in Sri Lanka in connection with murder cases, and his driver M. Mohamed Safras, 36, reports from the island nation suggested that Shirantha surrendered before a court in Colombo.

Local Sri Lankan dailies, in their issues dated September 10, reported that the “notorious underworld figure Sanka Shirantha alias Bloemendhal Sanka has been remanded until September 24 after he surrendered before Colombo Additional Magistrate”, police sources in Ramanathapuram said.

Sanka had jumped bail in Sri Lanka and landed here clandestinely in January along with Mohamed. They were staying in a rented house at Thangappapuram when Kenikarai police arrested them under the Passport (Entry to India) Rules and the provisions of the Foreigners Act on February 28 and remanded them in judicial custody.

When the accused moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, seeking bail, the court asked the Q Branch police and other agencies to check their antecedents and found that they were wanted for serious crimes back home. When the court asked why they could not be deported, the district police said it was not possible as they had registered cases against them.

It was at this juncture, the government suggested that the police could withdraw the case for the purpose of deporting them. After the district police filed a proposal, the Judicial Magistrate here allowed the police to withdraw the case. The Jail Superintendent, however, misconstrued the order and released them from the prison.

Taking serious note of the development, the High Court had directed Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena to file a status report on September 19. It was against this backdrop, the two fleeing to Sri Lanka has come to light. The district police, however, have not received any official communication in this regard.