Kanniyakumari – Nagapattinam Highway to become four-lane

06 July 2021 21:44 IST

This is really good news for the trading community of this coastal town sending consignments to Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai as the existing 2-lane highway between Kanniyakumari and Nagapattinam is going to be upgraded into four-lane by National Highways Authority of India.

Since this is going to be the first phase, the remaining section between Nagapattinam and Chennai will also eventually become four-lane.This new lane will considerably reduce the traffic between Kanniyakumari and Chennai via Madurai and Tiruchi.

Duration of journey between Kanniyakumari and the Velankanni will come down as the proposed thoroughfare will provide hassle-free passage for vehicles, now encountering a few dozen speed-breakers while crossing the villages en-route. The only ‘nagging issue’ is that the NHAI, after completing this thoroughfare will certainly collect toll for every 60 km.

Chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday, Collector K. Senthil Raj said the existing two-lane East Coast Road would become the four-lane highway to get the number ‘National Highways 32’. It would be formed between Kanniyakumari and Nagapattinam as four-lane highway in the first phase to become a boon to Thoothukudi residents, especially the traders as it would make the travel faster between Thoothukudi and Thiruvananthapuram in the other direction also as formation of four-lane between Kanniyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram had already been initiated.

In the meeting held on Tuesday, he discussed the formation of four-lane between Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari via Tiruchendur.