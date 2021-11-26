Landslips occur in Kodaikanal ghat section

The heavy downpour in Dindigul district led to inundation in many residential localities and the railway station was also not spared on Friday.

Trains, which crossed the station, were instructed to move with caution during the day, railway staff said and added that platforms 3 and 4 were inundated and the subway too had waterlogging.

The rainfall, which started at noon, continued for over two hours. Even after a brief pause, many areas in the Corporation limits and peripheries experienced showers that kept people indoors.

The most affected areas included Nagal Nagar, Thirumalaisamipuram and Begampur. There were also complaints of sewage mixing with rainwater, which had entered low lying areas and dwellings in Gandhiji Road, Nagal Nagar roundabout and others.

Continuous rain resulted in landslips at many locations in lower Kodaikanal hills including Mangalam Kombu, Perumparai, Thandikudi and Pannaikadu, complaints of trees falling on the Pullaveli-Manjal Parappu stretch also led to suspension of vehicular movement.

Residents said that two boulders had fallen near Pullaveli-Yenikal. After the highways department was informed, a team from Athur rushed to the stop and cleared it. As a result, vehicle movement was hit for about four hours on Friday.