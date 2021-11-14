Landslip forces cancellation of trains

MADURAI

Southern Railway has fully cancelled four trains due to landslip between Kulithurai and Eranial railway stations in Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram section.

Train No. 06426 Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram Special, Train No. 06427 Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil Special - (both scheduled to leave on 15 November); Train No. 06425 Kollam - Thiruvananthapuram Special and Train No. 06435 Thiruvananthapuram - Nagercoil Special (on November 15 and 16) are fully cancelled.

Meanwhile, Train No. 09578 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Special that left Jamnagar on November 13 will be short terminated at Thiruvananthapuram and will not run between Thiruvananthapuram and Tirunelveli. Similarly, Train No. 09577 Tirunelveli – Jamnagar Special scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 8 a.m. on November 16 will start from Thiruvananthapuram at its scheduled departure timing of 10.50 a.m.

Besides, the services of 21 trains are partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil / Kanniyakumari / Tirunelveli on November 14 and 15.