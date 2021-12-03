Landslides hit traffic on Bodimettu ghat road

Theni

03 December 2021 19:16 IST

Landslides at multiple locations on Bodimettu ghat road late on Thursday night brought vehicular traffic on Bodinaickanoor-Idukki ghat section to a standstill till Friday morning.

National Highways engineers who rushed men and machineries to the spot started clearing the debris from the ghat road connecting Tamil Nadu with Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

“Landslides were reported around 11 p.m. and traffic was immediately blocked as a precautionary measure. We have cleared the debris and would make the road free of the boulders by blasting on Saturday,” said Assistant Divisional Engineer (National Highways), M. Seetharaman.

Major and minor landslips were reported at around 40 spots on the ghat road following rain since Wednesday. The weathered rock gets loosened after getting drenched in continuous rain and start rolling down. Similar landslides were reported on Monday night and Tuesday night also.

After men and machinery, led by Assistant Engineer A. Praveen Kumar cleared the road to enable movement of vehicles, road traffic was restored around 9.30 a.m.