Lands worth Rs. 8.91 crore, grabbed with fake registrations, restored to owners

December 13, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

One of the recovered stolen smart phones being handed over to its owner in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

TIRUNELVELI

The Anti-Land Grabbing Unit of Tirunelveli City Police have cancelled the registration of lands done with fake documents and restored the lands, worth about Rs. 8.91 crore, to the rightful owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

While K.A. Murugappan of Palayamkottai got back 1.21 acre of land worth Rs. 5 crore at V.M. Chathram here after the police took steps for cancelling the registration done with fake documents, the police’s efforts restored 2.45 acre of land at Reddiyarpatti on Palayamkottai outskirts, worth about Rs. 2.45 crore, to Jayalakshmi of Palayamkottai.

In another case, J.X. Reymond Peris of Palayamkottai got back 16 cents of land in Kulavanigarpuram, worth Rs. 1.20 crore, and Chandrakala of Palayamkottai and Shanthini Devi of Tiruenlveli Town also got back their lands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Handing over the documents to the rightful owners, City Police Commissioner Avinash Kumar lauded the efforts of the special cell dealing with grabbing of lands through fake documents to restore the lands back to the owners.

The Police Commissioner also handed over 100 stolen or lost mobile phones, worth about Rs. 25.19 lakh, to the owners after these communication gadgets were recovered by the Cyber Crime Division of Tirunelveli City Police.

Mr. Avinash Kumar said steps had been taken to freeze Rs. 32.16 lakh, which was siphoned off from the bank accounts through online fraud. “We’ve recovered Rs.48.99 lakh and returned it to 40 online fraud victims during this year,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to the public not to become victims of online fraud by responding to fake calls asking for ATM card details, one time password, clicking the online link for getting loans, sharing ‘Know Your Customer’ details and downloading loan apps. He urged the public not to respond to the video calls from strangers.

 “If you get any of these calls, please file a complaint with toll-free 1930 or register online complaint via www.cybercrime.gov.in,” Mr. Avinash Kumar said.

 Deputy Commissioners of Police V.R. Srinivasan, Saravanakumar and Anita were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US