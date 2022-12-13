Lands worth Rs. 8.91 crore, grabbed with fake registrations, restored to owners

December 13, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Anti-Land Grabbing Unit of Tirunelveli City Police have cancelled the registration of lands done with fake documents and restored the lands, worth about Rs. 8.91 crore, to the rightful owners.

While K.A. Murugappan of Palayamkottai got back 1.21 acre of land worth Rs. 5 crore at V.M. Chathram here after the police took steps for cancelling the registration done with fake documents, the police’s efforts restored 2.45 acre of land at Reddiyarpatti on Palayamkottai outskirts, worth about Rs. 2.45 crore, to Jayalakshmi of Palayamkottai.

In another case, J.X. Reymond Peris of Palayamkottai got back 16 cents of land in Kulavanigarpuram, worth Rs. 1.20 crore, and Chandrakala of Palayamkottai and Shanthini Devi of Tiruenlveli Town also got back their lands.

Handing over the documents to the rightful owners, City Police Commissioner Avinash Kumar lauded the efforts of the special cell dealing with grabbing of lands through fake documents to restore the lands back to the owners.

The Police Commissioner also handed over 100 stolen or lost mobile phones, worth about Rs. 25.19 lakh, to the owners after these communication gadgets were recovered by the Cyber Crime Division of Tirunelveli City Police.

Mr. Avinash Kumar said steps had been taken to freeze Rs. 32.16 lakh, which was siphoned off from the bank accounts through online fraud. “We’ve recovered Rs.48.99 lakh and returned it to 40 online fraud victims during this year,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to the public not to become victims of online fraud by responding to fake calls asking for ATM card details, one time password, clicking the online link for getting loans, sharing ‘Know Your Customer’ details and downloading loan apps. He urged the public not to respond to the video calls from strangers.

“If you get any of these calls, please file a complaint with toll-free 1930 or register online complaint via www.cybercrime.gov.in,” Mr. Avinash Kumar said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police V.R. Srinivasan, Saravanakumar and Anita were present.