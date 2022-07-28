Lands worth Rs. 4.75 crore restored to rightful owners

Joint Committee resolves land disputes quickly

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu has formed a joint committee with officials from police, revenue, registration and survey departments to resolve land disputes within short duration, which often lead to murders and other law and order issues in the district.

According to Mr. Vishnu, petitions submitted by the public seeking official machinery’s intervention to retrieve their properties from the encroachers who had taken possession of the property by creating forged documents were being handed over to the Anti-Land Grabbing Cell being headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer.

Since the DSP, during the course of the investigation to check the veracity of the complaint, had to get the inputs from Departments of Registration, Revenue and Survey, it would be taking longer duration due to lack of coordination. Consequently, the number of complaints getting stagnated with the Anti-Land Grabbing Cell would be quite high even as the complainants were waiting indefinitely and impatiently.

So, the district administration formed a special joint committee headed by a Special Deputy Collector, Assistant Commissioner / DSP of Anti Land Grabbing Cell as its member secretary and Assistant Inspector General of Registration, Special Tahsildar (Forest and Land Tax), Divisional Inspector (Survey) and Police Inspector of Anti Land Grabbing Cell as its members to investigate the complaints pertaining to land grabbing by convening weekly meetings.

“Since the members would come prepared with the records pertaining to the complaints to be taken up in the weekly meetings, a minimum of 20 petitions can be cleared every week. Subsequently, the committee should submit to the Collector, the Commissioner of Police and the Superintendent of Police its action taken report every fortnight so that subsequent criminal proceedings can be initiated against the culprits who had prepared forged documents to encroach the property illegally,” Mr. Vishnu said.

If the inquiry finds fault with the revenue department while making entries in the land records, it would be rectified by the officials concerned after getting due instruction from the Revenue Divisional Officer. If the registration of a property had to be cancelled after irregularities were identified, the complainant and the respondent would be advised to get legal remedy through civil courts.

After 29 petitions relating to land disputes were received during the weekly grievance meetings, 11 of them were resolved by this committee. Subsequently, 7.10 acre of lands worth Rs. 4.75 crore were restored to the rightful owners in a simple function held at the Collectorate on Thursday, in which Mr. Vishnu handed over land records to the owners.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, C.A. Rishabh, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan and senior officials were present.