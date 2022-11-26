Lands belonging to temples should be used only for religious purposes, says HC

November 26, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI

Lands belonging to temples should be used only for religious purposes and connected activities. Burial of bodies on lands belonging to temples cannot be allowed, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad made the observation while disposing of a petition filed by S.P. Narayanan of Tiruchendur. He sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to prevent the burial of bodies on the land belonging to the Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

The petitioner said that the temple land could be used for parking purposes or as a resting place for devotees who visit the temple during festivals. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. However, no steps had been taken so far.

The judges observed that the grievance of the petitioner was that the devotees who visit the temple during festivals were experiencing difficulties, due to lack of adequate facilities such as resting and parking places around the temple and the land could be utilised for the benefit of the devotees.

The judges observed, “It is a trite law that the right to dignity is not restricted to human life alone, but is available even after death”. Therefore, the right to accord a decent burial or cremation to the dead should be taken to be part of the right to such human dignity, the judges observed.

At the same time, the burial of bodies cannot be allowed on the land belonging to the temple. The court has time and again reiterated that the lands belonging to the temples should be used only for religious purposes and connected activities. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is the custodian of temples and its properties and the authorities should take all effective measures to safeguard the same from encroachment and unauthorised occupation, the court said.

The judges directed the authorities to consider the representation made by the petitioner and pass appropriate orders. The court also directed the Thoothukudi Collector to consider allotting an alternative site for the burial of bodies.