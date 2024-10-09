Land subsidence near Kodaikanal: GSI allays fear

The Geological Survey of India has allayed fears of the local people on the recent land subsidence reported in Kilavarai village on Kodaikanal hills.

Its preliminary report has stated that there is no significant ground movement nor is any landslide incidence anticipated in the area. However, it has recommended that the district administration take up maintenance of a man-made supply canal and ensure proper sealing to stop percolation of water into the ground which cold aggravate the ground subsidence or cracks.

After the local people alerted the administration about the cracks on the land in Kilavarai, located some 45 km away from Kodaikanal town, in September-end, the GSI officials conducted a survey on the request of Dindigul MP R. Sachithanantham.

‘Excessive percolation’

Their initial assessment revealed excessive percolation of water into the subsurface either due to leakage of water from the drinking water pipeline or over saturation of the affected portion by drainage and rainfall leading to soil piping and subsequent subsidence.

The GSI report has said an earthen canal is constructed to draw water from Paraigasam reservoir to the agricultural lands in Keel Kilavarai.

A pipeline also runs along the canal, which is over one km long. “Only 73 metres of the canal have been affected by subsidence and ground cracks for a depth of three metres. Subsurface erosion led to the subsidence of a section of the canal,” the report has said.

‘No threat to life’

Stating that the human settlement is located at a safe distance from the site of land subsidence, the report has said there is no imminent threat to life and property.

The Dindigul MP said GSI officials had recommended immediate stoppage of the flow of water in the canal to avoid further saturation of the soil.

“The officials have suggested to cover the affected portion of the canal with an impervious sheet to avoid percolation of water into the cracks,” Mr. Sachithanantham said.

The ground cracks should be sealed properly so that wild animals or livestock did not get trapped in the crevices, he added.

As a long-term measure, the GSI officials had suggested construction of a proper structure for regulation and management of water flow into the canal. Besides, compaction grouting should be done to densify the soft and weak soil and strengthen it.

The MP said he had drawn the attention of Dindigul Collector M.N. Pongudi to the issue so that she could initiate the works at the earliest.

