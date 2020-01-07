Land for ISRO: review meet held

Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing preliminary work to acquire land for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s rocket launching facility at Kulasekarapattinam.

As the ISRO is in need of vast stretch of land situated in a place ideal for rocket launches, it has been decided to acquire 2,233 acres of land for which a Special District Revenue Officer has been appointed. Moreover, eight tahsildars and a good number of surveyors have been deployed to expedite the land acquisition process.

After holding discussion with his subordinates on the progress of land acquisition, Mr. Sandeep visited the site meant for the rocket launch facility at Maadhavakurichi Koodal Nagar.

The Collector said six tahsildars had been deployed at Maadhavakurichi Koodal Nagar in Tiruchendur Taluk and two tahsildars were entrusted with the task of acquiring the land at Pallakurichi and Padukkapaththu in Sattankulam Taluk. Since 25 houses in Maadhavakurichi Koodal Nagar would be acquired for this project, the officials had been instructed to give ration cards to the families which did not have the card so that the affected families could be given due compensation without delay. Moreover, due compensation would be given for coconut, palmyrah and other yielding trees, Mr. Sandeep said.