Land encroached on oorani retrieved
Revenue officials have retrieved two acres of land that used to be an oorani at Pillaiyarkulam in Srivilliputtur taluk.
Work on restoration of Perumal oorani on the site where a lot of trees have been grown started on Saturday. “We are planning to desilt the oorani by sparing the trees in a month,” Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar said.
Last month, the officials inspected house site plots given to transgenders in the village. During inspection, the officials found a huge farm along a new layout for residential plots. “Enquiries revealed that some people had filled up the Perumal oorani and trees had been grown there,” the Sub-Collector said.
After issuing notice to the encroacher, the process for retrieving the oorani was set in motion. Earthmovers have been deployed to desilt the oorani.