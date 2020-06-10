Madurai

Land acquisition for Sivakasi Outer Ring Road gains momentum

Sivakasi

Land acquisition for Sivakasi Outer Ring Road project has at last gained some momentum.

The project that was announced in 2012 has been a non-starter as the land acquisition process was at a snail’s pace all these years.

“The project is all about laying a green field road for 33.5 km to decongest the ever-busy vehicular traffic in Sivakasi,” said a Highways official.

The project envisaged laying of the Ring Road that would connect five roads leading to Virudhunagar, Sattur, Vembakottai, Erichanatham and Srivilliputtur without touching Sivakasi.

“At present all vehicular traffic connecting Srivilliputtur and Virudhunagar has to pass through at least six km of congested roads in Sivakasi. It often takes at least 30 minutes to go through the town limits,” the official said.

Sivakasi was one of the fastest grown towns in southern districts, the official said, adding that the Ring Road was a long-felt need of the town. The road with faster connectivity to five roads leading to different important towns in the district would help expedite its growth.

A Revenue official said 147 hectares of land required to be acquired for the project. This included over 132 ha of patta land and 14 ha of government poramboke land.

“The first phase of land acquisition in five of the total 10 revenue villages is on the verge of completion. We are hearing certain objections regarding the land value fixed and also regarding alternative land,” the official said.

Land acquisition was for a 30-metre stretch on which two-way road with shoulders would come up.

