‘Land acquisition for rocket launch facility to be over within 8 months’

Steps have been taken to complete the acquisition of land for the ISRO’s second rocket launch facility near Kulasekarapattinam within 8 months, Collector Sandeep Nanduri has said.

During an informal chat with reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Sandeep said work on acquiring 2,350 acres of land for establishing ISRO’s second rocket launch facility near Kulasekarapattinam was going on. Following due notification, land acquisition would commence and the exercise would take 6 to 8 months.

After the acquisition of land is completed, it would be handed over to ISRO for formally starting the work, the Collector said.

On the progress in the work on Udangudi Thermal Power Station, Mr. Sandeep said 30% of the work on the construction of coal jetty had been completed in the sea to offload the fuel for the thermal power station. On the site, construction of the power station had commenced just now and it would take at least 18 months to complete the work, he said.

When asked about the incomplete rail overbridge at Meelavittan causing serious fatal accidents, the Collector said he had taken steps to get final clearance from the Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, for the completion of the work at the earliest.