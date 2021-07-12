‘Land acquisition for ISRO’s rocket launch facility reaches final stage’

Thoothukudi

12 July 2021 19:53 IST

Work on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s rocket launch facility at Kulasekarapattinam in the district will commence once the acquisition of land is completed, MP Kanimozhi has said.

During an informal chat with reporters here on Monday after she laid foundation stone for new classrooms in a private school here, Ms. Kanimozhi said work on acquiring land for ISRO’s space vehicle launch facility was going on as the DMK was keen on establishing a rocket launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam.

As this exercise had reached the advanced stage, the next level work on establishing the rocket launch facility would commence once the land was handed over to ISRO.

“I will meet the officials concerned during my visit to New Delhi to press the demand for the early commencement of work on this facility,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj was present.

The Collector also inaugurated a mobile unit for giving treatment to the differently-abled children.