Land acquisition delays Kulavanigarpuram rail over bridge work

TIRUNELVELI

Even though the Ministry of Railways has given its nod for the construction of rail over bridge at Kulavanigarpuram manned level crossing in October last itself, construction of the ‘Y’ shaped bridge at this busy point is yet to commence as land acquisition by the State Government is not yet completed.

On cost-sharing basis with Tamil Nadu Government, the Railways Ministry came forward a decade ago for the construction of a rail over bridge in lieu of manned level crossing at Kulavanigarpuram near Palayamkottai Central Prison. As per the plan, a ‘Y’ shaped bridge was to be constructed there to connect Nagercoil and Ambasamudram Roads with the road leading to the Palayamkottai bus-stand. The project cost was then projected at ₹ 9 crore. However, litigations and delay in land acquisition almost doomed the project and the cost has now escalated to ₹ 60 crore.

Now, the Indian Railways, after giving its nod for this project afresh, has approved its General Agreement Drawing (GAD) on October 29, 2021. However, the physical work on this project is getting delayed as the State government was yet to complete the land acquisition.

“The project will begin once the land acquisition is completed and the State Government awards the tender for the ‘approach portion”, said Raosaheb Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways, in a written reply to Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, who raised this issue in the Lok Sabha during the zero hour in last December.